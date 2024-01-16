(Bloomberg) -- Earnings estimates have been slashed so much over the past three months that Wall Street strategists now expect most companies will easily beat analyst forecasts this season.

There’s however little reason to cheer, as Morgan Stanley strategists noted that a 7% cut to fourth-quarter profit estimates means US companies are poised to report almost no growth compared to the year before. That’s “creating a lowered bar and a higher probability” of yet another mid-single-digit earnings-per-share beat rate, Michael Wilson said.

Investors are closely monitoring the early stages of the earnings season to assess how companies have dealt with high interest rates and to gauge the health of US consumers. About 8% of S&P 500 companies have reported so far, with the majority of these firms surprising positively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

HSBC Holdings Plc also sees another quarter of earnings beats after the bar was lowered. Strategist Nicole Inui said consensus expects all sectors excluding technology to report a deceleration in earnings growth versus the prior quarter and expectations eroded the most for commodities, health care, and financials.

Wilson — who was bearish last year even as stocks rallied — warned that despite strong beat rates, price reaction have been “more muted” over the past several quarters.

Health care, technology and communication services are among the sectors that will see the highest earnings growth in 2024, said Wilson, who was picked as the best portfolio strategist in an Institutional Investor survey last year.

Overall for 2024, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to climb nearly 11%, according to data compiled by BI.

But those rosy estimates may come down when the much-anticipated rate cuts start. Typically, the Federal Reserve cuts rates when the economy is heading for a recession — something that analysts’ optimistic projections don’t seem to be accounting for.

