(Bloomberg) -- US company earnings are likely to weaken in the fourth quarter before a rebound in 2024 as margins are under pressure, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

The strategist highlights a “steep downward revision” to consensus fourth-quarter estimates, and says he is less optimistic than other strategists about the magnitude of margin expansion next year. “We see earnings risk persisting in the near term before a broader recovery takes hold as next year evolves,” he wrote in a note.

The Morgan Stanley strategist has been negative on stocks for most of the year even as markets rallied. He said in October that a year-end rally was unlikely, but the US benchmark has gained about 11% since then.

Estimates for fourth-quarter S&P 500 profits have fallen 5% since the previous reporting season began, Wilson said. Typically, consensus estimates for the current year’s earnings-per-share decline by nearly 5% through the course of the year and, if that precedent holds, US corporate EPS should fall to around Wilson’s estimate of $229 by the end of 2024, he added.

Data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show the same trend of falling estimates for the fourth quarter, with Wall Street now expecting year-over-year earnings growth of 1.5% in the period. Meanwhile, consensus estimates are for S&P 500 EPS to climb 11% to $246 next year, a more bullish outcome than predicted by Wilson.

Wilson said he remains focused on pricing power and will be monitoring this week’s producer prices data for signs that pricing trends are either stabilizing or decelerating further, especially after an NFIB business survey data indicated that companies are now planning to raise prices into 2024. “This optimism may be an early sign pricing power is set to stabilize, though the PPI data will be important to watch for confirmation,” he said.

Continued evidence of cooling producer prices would be welcome by US corporates to help bolster their pricing power and lift margins. The last earnings season marked the end of the first US profit recession since the pandemic and all eyes will be on whether the recovery can continue next year.

