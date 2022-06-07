(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Australian head said the country’s existing energy providers -- among the nation’s largest polluters -- are best suited to drive a transition to cleaner energy use.

“Currently many of the companies that are the biggest emitters are those that are best placed to invest to transition our energy because they have large balance sheets, good cash flow and credit ratings,” Morgan Stanley Australia Chief Executive Officer Richard Wagner said on Bloomberg TV Wednesday. “We are very strongly supporting those incumbents to make that new investment to transform our energy industry over the next decade.”

The nation’s new Labor government and a wave of climate-focused independents has renewed focus for Australian policymakers on hastening the country’s move to net-zero from the current target of 2050. At the same time, major providers like AGL Ltd. have been hounded for what some investors see as a tardy transition.

Australia’s energy system will require large spending on infrastructure to move the bulk of power generation away from coal toward greener sources, a period that will require dealmaking in areas like gas and renewables, he said. With turmoil in China, there is also a perception that Australia is a safe place to invest, despite tumultuos global markets, Wagner said.

“What we’ve seen happen in China and broader Asia is Australia’s now seen as more of a a safe haven than it ever was in terms of investment dollars,” he said. “So I do see a decent amount of M&A continuing, probably more so in Australia than in a number of other Asian countries and Europe and the US.”

