(Bloomberg) -- Some of the riskiest sovereign bonds in emerging markets look appealing and have room to rally as peaking inflation and interest-rate cuts provide a boost, according to Morgan Stanley.

“Portfolio allocation should be shifting back into high yield from investment grade, supported by both valuations and positioning,” strategists led by Simon Waever wrote in a note dated June 16. “Nearly all the value resides in the single B and below rated space.”

Already there’s a pickup in prices in the riskiest parts of emerging markets as junk-rated government dollar bonds from El Salvador to Nigeria and Turkey outperform this month. The tailwinds are already priced into investment grade and BB-rated debt, which offers “little value” as spreads widen, Waever and colleagues Neville Mandimika, Pascal Bode and Emma Cerda wrote.

Unexpected Recovery Sweeps World’s Riskiest Sovereign Bonds

High-yielding debt from emerging markets has returned almost 3% so far this month and the biggest gains come from deeply speculative CCC rated countries. Investment-grade nations are little changed in the month.

In their report, the Morgan Stanley strategists say they’ve shifted to a neutral position on high yield debt, instead of favoring investment grade.

Their recommendations include positioning in longer-maturity bonds in the lower-risk high-yield category, including wagers that the yield curve in Bahrain and Brazil will flatten.

They see better returns for dollar debt than euro-denominated notes, while investors should pick bonds over credit default swaps.

Among distressed paper, Morgan Stanley said notes maturing in 2035 for Ghana, 2026 for Ukraine, 2024 for Zambia, 2041 for El Salvador, and 2041 for Argentina, were the “right bonds” to pick.

