(Bloomberg) -- Analysts at Morgan Stanley dropped their call for a sharp contraction in the UK housing market as sales improve and mortgage rates peak.

While they raised their rating on homebuilder Persimmon Plc, having been the only firm among those tracked by Bloomberg with a sell-equivalent rating, the analysts still warned that there’s limits to the industry’s earnings potential.

“The housing market has turned out to be a bit more resilient than we had expected,” wrote Cedar Ekblom and colleagues in a note. “The bear case (disorderly housing market correction) is no longer part of the debate.”

Morgan Stanley had previously forecast a peak-to-trough decline in house prices of 10%, the definition of a correction. Prices are currently down 6% from a 2022 peak, the bank said, citing Nationwide Building Society data, and predicted a 3% rise this year.

They boosted their rating on Persimmon by two notches, to overweight from underweight. The stock gained 1.8% to 1,450.50 pence as of 9:57 a.m. in London.

Morgan Stanley has been among the most-bearish brokers with regard to UK builders, and remains underweight Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.

The view on the industry changed as cooling UK inflation spurred calls for the Bank of England to cut interests this year. In addition, the swaps rates used to price mortgages have fallen. UK estate agents are more upbeat than at any time since before the pandemic, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Still, Morgan Stanley says housing volumes will remain constrained by planning issues and labor shortages. The outlook is “cloudy, not blue sky,” the analysts wrote.

