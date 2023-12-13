(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is selling a dozen of corporate loans mostly linked to European companies as it seeks to cut risk across its leveraged finance lending.

Morgan Stanley is sounding out interest from potential buyers for portions of revolving credit facilities and term loans provided to companies including Intrum AB and Kedrion SpA, according to people familiar with the matter and a note seen by Bloomberg.

The bank is offering these loans with a discount of as much as 15% to their face value, according to the note. The credit corporate trading desk is also looking to sell nine other revolving credit facilities tied to private equity owned European companies on behalf of clients, the note said.

The debt sales come as banks continue to look for ways to trim risks across their leveraged finance desks. Fees for revolving credit facilities typically pay banks little and can be capital intensive.

Morgan Stanley is selling a €28 million portion of an RCF tied to Europe’s biggest debt collector Intrum AB with a discount of less than 10%. The company has recently drawn on its credit line to cover funding gaps, Bloomberg reported in October.

A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the details of the sales. A spokesman for Intrum didn’t repond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Creditors cutting their exposure to senior corporate loans could spell trouble later down the line for the firms as they typically need the backing of lenders to roll over the facilities when they mature. It could also prove to be more challenging to refinance the loans if banks sell out to hedge funds who don’t have existing relationships with the company and with an interest in owning the assets.

