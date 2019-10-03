(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s central bank has probably snapped up about $400 million worth of the nation’s Eurobonds over the past two months, according to Morgan Stanley.

Banque du Liban may have bought $300 million in August, focused mostly on the front end of the curve, and another $100 million in September, reducing near-term risks for Lebanon’s bonds, London-based Jaiparan Khurana said in a note, citing balance-sheet data from the monetary authority.

The likely purchases, coupled with high carry, help maintain the allure of Lebanon’s low-cash price bonds, particularly debt due 2028, Khurana said. The spread could tighten to about 750 basis points if financial support anticipated from Saudi Arabia comes through.

The nation’s bonds have been under pressure for most of the year as investors fretted over Lebanon’s wall of debt. After a record drop in August, Eurobonds tumbled further in September, pushing the average yield on the securities above 16% for the first time since at least 1997, according to Bloomberg Barclays index.

A slowdown in deposit growth has been at the crux of problems in Lebanon’s financial sector, with remittances slowing to a mere trickle on concern of an impending banking crisis. Cash transfers from citizens living abroad have been the main funding source for a country running a budget deficit amid political squabbles, rampant corruption and geopolitical risks.

Onshore Liquidity

Deposits rose 0.3% in August from a year earlier, well below the 4% to 6% needed for banks to continue buying up sovereign debt, according to Khurana. That’s led to “some tightening of foreign exchange liquidity onshore,” even if interest rates weren’t rising at a fast pace, he said, adding that central bank steps to secure dollar supplies were helping.

Still, the outlook remains bleak. Lebanon’s Caa1 issuer rating was placed on review for downgrade this week by Moody’s Investors Service, which said that the country’s increased reliance on foreign exchange reserves could potentially destabilize its decades-old peg.

In August, Fitch Ratings cut Lebanon’s credit ranking deeper into junk territory to CCC, on par with the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Zambia. Only Argentina and Mozambique have lower ratings.

