Jun 28, 2023
Morgan Stanley Sees Record US Prime-Age Labor Participation in 2024
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Over the last few months, prime-age labor force participation in the US — those between the ages of 25 and 54 either working or looking for jobs — has risen sharply, and at 83.4% in May, was above pre-pandemic levels.
Economists at Morgan Stanley, who have long been optimistic about the trajectory for the US economy even as many others have predicted a downturn ahead, now expect prime-age participation to rise to 84.9% next year — eclipsing the previous record of 84.6% set in January 1999.
“Labor force participation is cyclical — it increases when the economy is expanding and the unemployment rate is low,” the bank’s team of US economists, led by Ellen Zentner, wrote in a report published Wednesday.
“More capacity means higher economic growth, and a better balance between demand and supply of goods and services, which helps to mitigate inflationary pressures,” they said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.