A hawkish central-bank tilt isn’t putting off strategists from European equities, with Morgan Stanley the latest to call for market-beating gains.

“We expect EU equity outperformance to continue given a fairly benign macro backdrop, bullish EPS trends and P/E ratios that have largely normalized already,” strategist Graham Secker wrote in a note.

Valuations in the region already reflect tighter monetary policy, while the European Central Bank’s pivot reinforces the market rotation to value sectors where Europe has more exposure, Secker said.

European stocks slumped at the end of last week as a change of tone by ECB president Christine Lagarde fanned fears of tighter policy. Still, shares have rebounded since, with Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warning Tuesday that the selloff may have gone too far. Strategists including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Global Wealth Management also defended the region’s stocks.

Morgan Stanley’s Secker trimmed his 12-month price-to-earnings estimate for European stocks to reflect a tighter monetary policy backdrop, but said there is limited risk of a sustained de-rating in the region.

With economic data in Europe continuing to improve and inflation lagging the U.S., there is “less fire and less ice” in Europe than in the U.S., he wrote.

Secker’s comments echo those of Goldman Sachs, who wrote on Tuesday that the ECB’s pivot is a good thing for European stocks, and a sign that the problems that plagued Europe in the prior cycle -- low nominal GDP growth, disinflation and no earnings -- are diminishing.

UBS Global Wealth Management is also bullish. “Eurozone equities remain among our preferred asset classes, with the market likely to be among the main winners from strong global growth,” chief investment officer Mark Haefele wrote in a note today.

Among sectors, Morgan Stanley likes financials, commodities, autos and telecoms, while UBS’s Haefele recommends “select higher-quality value stocks, such as energy, financials, and materials, along with service sector stocks that should benefit most from European reopening.”

Still, not everyone sees gains for value sectors as a sure thing.

Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote today that while rising real rate are supportive of the current market rotation, the leadership of value stocks, financials and commodities may come under threat “if the growth scare worsens.”

“In a sense, we doubt value can sustainably outperform in a down-market, so are not ‘all in’ in the space,” Cau said.

