(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s asset-management arm plans to raise at least $1 billion for a new fund dedicated to energy-transition bets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The vehicle, which will be overseen by Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s infrastructure team, will seek to deliver private equity-like returns, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment.

Firms across Wall Street have increasingly sought to back companies that aim to combat climate change, in part because of heightened investor interest in the sector.

TPG Inc. recently hired Scott Lebovitz, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s co-head of infrastructure, to oversee the build-out of TPG’s Rise Climate transition infrastructure business. Last year, KKR & Co. tapped another Goldman partner to co-lead a climate strategy within its infrastructure business.

In February, Brookfield Asset Management said it raised $10 billion in the first close of its second global transition fund.

