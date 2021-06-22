(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley told employees they will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter its New York offices, as a growing number of Wall Street firms adopt policies delaying the return of staff who aren’t protected against the deadly virus.

The bank notified workers of the policy in a memo. Just last week, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman fired off a warning shot to staff still uncertain about wanting to return to the office. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office and we want you in the office,” he said at a conference.

Gorman estimated that more than 90% of employees back in the offices were already vaccinated and expected that number to inch up closer to 100%. While the bank hasn’t mandated a full return to office like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Gorman said if the offices weren’t filled up by Labor Day in September, “then we’ll have a different kind of conversation.”

BlackRock Inc. informed its U.S. workforce of a similar plan last week, saying it would allow only fully vaccinated workers to come back to work starting next month. Bank of America Corp. also plans to prioritize the return of vaccinated staff, bringing all of them back by early September.

The Financial Times reported Morgan Stanley’s internal announcement earlier Tuesday, noting it takes effect in New York City and Westchester on July 12 and also applies to clients and visitors.

