(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley expects to start a fresh round of global job cuts in the coming weeks, Reuters said, without specifying the scale of the reductions.

In Asia, the bank has drafted a list of staff members considered redundant, who are mainly in teams that focus on China-related businesses, Reuters said, citing two unnamed people. Some cuts will come from capital markets teams in Hong Kong and mainland China, Reuters added, noting global cuts will be made around the same time.

Another unnamed person told Reuters the bank has yet to make any decisions about the scale or timings of any layoffs, saying cuts weren’t imminent and any reductions would represent a low-single digit percentage of global staff.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman hinted last month that job cuts might be coming as senior executives assess headcount at the Wall Street firm.

“You’ve got to take into account the rate of growth we’ve had in the last few years,” Gorman said in an October conference call with analysts after his bank reported third-quarter results.

Job cuts are increasingly back on the table at various Wall Street firms. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., CEO David Solomon has resumed the firm’s practice of periodically culling underperformers to make way for fresh talent.

