(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s global head of Internet investment banking Ren Chen has left, people familiar with the matter said, marking the second high-profile technology banker departure at the US bank in about a week.

Chen left Morgan Stanley last week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He had spent 14 years at the firm working both in Hong Kong and New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while Chen didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Chen first joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and held various roles over the years, including leading its China and Southeast Asia telecommunications, media and technology investment banking team from Hong Kong. He became the global head of Internet investment banking based in New York in January last year.

Henry Tsai, another key technology banker leading Asia-Pacific Internet investment banking, also left the US bank last week, Bloomberg News has reported. Tsai was formerly director of corporate finance at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile.

