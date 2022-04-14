(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley traders blew past analysts’ estimates as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increased market volatility in the first three months of the year.

The company’s trading operation posted $6.1 billion in revenue, an increase from a year earlier after analysts had expected a 19% decline in the first quarter. The best results were in the equities business, which posted a 10% gain after a big hit from the Archegos Capital Management scandal a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday.

Wild market moves spurred by the war in Ukraine, soaring interest rates and supply-chain logjams have made it harder for investors to predict how bank trading desks would fare at the beginning of the year. That same volatility, meanwhile, has caused the firms’ dealmaking operations to sputter. The relative strength in Morgan Stanley’s trading business follows a surprise at JPMorgan Chase & Co., which announced trading revenue in both fixed income and equities that beat analysts’ estimates.

“It was a very strong quarter amid the volatility and uncertainty,” Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said in an interview. “Another proof point that we are doing what we need to do. Our margins will only be supported as interest rates rise.”

Dealmakers at New York-based Morgan Stanley and its rivals benefited from a surge in mergers and acquisitions until the boom came to an abrupt halt. Investment-banking revenue totaled $1.63 billion in the first quarter, falling short of the average estimate of $1.8 billion and down from $2.61 billion a year ago. Billionaire Elon Musk said Thursday that he hired Morgan Stanley as his adviser on a takeover bid for Twitter Inc.

Morgan Stanley shares dropped 11% in the first quarter, their worst decline since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The stock rose 2% to $85.85 at 7:39 a.m. in early New York trading.

Wealth management -- a business that Morgan Stanley expects to deliver higher net-interest income this year amid rising rates -- reported revenue of $5.94 billion in the first quarter. The unit is less volatile than the institutional-securities business that’s home to Morgan Stanley’s traders and dealmakers.

“Rising interest rates will obviously be positive in NII in the wealth-management business,” Yeshaya said. In January, the bank had forecast an additional $500 million in net interest income from the business this year. That estimate has now been revised higher, Yeshaya said.

The bank’s investment-management arm posted $1.34 billion in revenue. The year-earlier results didn’t include revenue from Eaton Vance Corp. for the full quarter, with Morgan Stanley completing its purchase of the firm in March 2021.

Morgan Stanley in January raised its target for return on tangible common equity, saying it now expects the metric to reach more than 20% over the long term, lifting it from a previous target of 17%.

In February, Morgan Stanley disclosed U.S. regulators and prosecutors are investigating various aspects of its block-trading business, acknowledging the firm itself is under scrutiny as authorities dig into how Wall Street bankers and money managers carry out stock transactions big enough to move prices.

Also in the results:

Net income dropped 11% to $3.67 billion, or $2.02 a share. Analysts expected $1.71, according to the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Companywide revenue dipped 5.8% to $14.8 billion, compared with estimates of $14.2 billion.

Fixed-income trading revenue dropped 1.4% to $2.92 billion.

