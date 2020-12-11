(Bloomberg) -- Aisha de Sequeira, co-chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley’s India business and head of investment banking in the country, has died. She was 51.

Sequeira, who spent more than 25 years at the U.S. firm, was a senior M&A banker and took on the role of co-head of India in 2013, according to an internal memo that was seen by Bloomberg. She passed away in New York after a long illness and leaves behind her husband and three sons, it said.

A representative for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.

Sequeira played a significant role in Morgan Stanley’s expansion in India. Under her leadership, the bank worked on key deals such as Facebook Inc. and Google’s investments in Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

“We know that Aisha will be greatly missed by us all and will be remembered for her leadership, dedication and advocacy for the advancement of women,” the bank said in the memo. “A true role model who embodied the firm’s values, Aisha was a tremendous partner and kind friend to all who had the honor of working with her.”

Earlier on Friday, the Times of India reported that Sequeira had died of colon cancer.

