(Bloomberg) -- Crawford Jamieson and Daniel Wetstein, two of Morgan Stanley’s most senior dealmakers in Asia, are planning to leave after more than two decades at the U.S. investment bank, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hong Kong-based Jamieson, vice chairman of global capital markets, recently informed the bank of his intention to depart next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Wetstein, co-head of Asia Pacific technology investment banking, is also planning to leave in the coming months, the people said.

Dealmaking in the region thrived during much of their tenure. Morgan Stanley is on pace to be the top arranger of equity offerings in Asia Pacific this year, taking first place for the sixth time over the past decade, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The bankers also helped the firm land one of the coveted lead roles on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s 2014 U.S. initial public offering, still the world’s largest. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The New York-based firm is second among advisers of mergers and acquisitions involving Asia-Pacific companies so far this year, in line with its rank for all of 2017, the data show.

Jamieson joined the U.S. bank in 1997, while Wetstein started in 1996.

