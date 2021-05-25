(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate Thomas Nides, a vice chairman of Morgan Stanley and a former State Department official, to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Nides, 60, has long been one of Wall Street’s most prominent Democratic donors and has straddled positions in the public and private sector for decades. He was a major bundler for Biden during the 2020 race -- and, before that, for Hillary Clinton’s campaigns.

If officially nominated and confirmed by the Senate, Nides will assume the high-profile role at a time when the U.S. is seeking to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord long opposed by Israel’s government.

Also on Nides’ agenda will be figuring out how to implement efforts by the Biden administration to reverse some of former President Donald Trump’s steps against the Palestinians, who were furious over the previous administration’s embrace of Israel and Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Nides’s expected nomination was reported earlier by the Associated Press.

Nides was one of the finance industry’s best known supporters of Minnesota senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar before he said he was all-in for Biden in March 2020. Not long afterward, Wall Street’s other prominent Democratic donors were floating Nides as a potential Biden appointee.

The banking executive, unlike some of his peers, has praised Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who’s called for breaking up the biggest banks. Her work setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was “impressive,” he said in 2019. “You can’t argue with that.”

He was Morgan Stanley’s chief operating officer until 2010, when he left to become deputy secretary of state, and returned in 2013 as vice chairman.

Earlier in his career, Nides ran the public relations agency Burson-Marsteller, now known as Burson Cohn & Wolfe, and was an executive at Credit Suisse First Boston and Fannie Mae. He also served as an aide to former Representative Tony Coelho of California, who was then majority whip in the House, and House Speaker Tom Foley in the early 1990s.

