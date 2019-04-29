(Bloomberg) -- A team of Morgan Stanley wealth advisers has left to create Americana Partners.

Jason Fertitta is the president of the new firm, which has partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners, according to a statement Monday. He worked at Morgan Stanley since 2008 and managed more than $6 billion of client assets, according to the statement.

“We are thrilled to launch Americana Partners with offices in Houston, Austin and Dallas," said Fertitta, who worked with multigenerational families at Morgan Stanley.

Banks have been losing some of their most experienced and profitable wealth advisers to upstart firms. Over the past few years, ultra-high-net-worth assets overseen by independent multifamily offices have grown 10 percent annually on average, about five times as fast as assets held at private banks, Cerulli Associates estimates.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures, but declined further comment.

