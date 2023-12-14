(Bloomberg) -- The real estate developer behind the towers that have reshaped central Tokyo’s skyline isn’t done yet.

Azabudai Hills, a ¥580 billion ($4 billion) complex of offices, shops, restaurants and luxury residences — including a hotel and an international school — opened its doors last month to join Roppongi Hills, Toranomon Hills and other developments by Mori Building Co.

Yet Shingo Tsuji, the closely held company’s chief executive officer, was already talking about his next mega “Hills” project and potentially backing an integrated casino resort in the metropolis of 14 million when he sat down for a recent interview.

“It’s a necessary piece,” Tsuji, 63, said when asked about long-simmering speculation around a gambling hub in Tokyo that would include lodging, entertainment, shopping and other facilities. “When we compare ourselves to other world cities, I always think it would be nice to at least have an integrated resort.”

Mori, founded in the 1950s, has pursued a long-standing vision to transform the metropolis’s dense urban center into livable communities. The developer was the first to take on large-scale mixed projects with retail, office space and luxury apartments in the capital. The company’s goal is for Tokyo to become a multifaceted global center capable of attracting foreign talent and investment like New York and London, Tsuji said.

Still, structural hurdles — such as the language barrier and higher taxes compared with Hong Kong, Singapore and other hubs — remain. Japan’s government has strived for decades to make the capital into an internationally competitive financial center, but has seen limited success with Tokyo slipping down rankings for global banking and money management cities.

“You need finance, tourism, livability to become a global city. You can’t win on one point, you need the combined strength among all these factors,” Tsuji said. “Tokyo might have a lot of delicious food, but you can’t do business with just that.”

Integrated casino resorts, legalized in 2016, were part of efforts to attract more money and visitors. Although legalization came with lofty expectations that Japan could become Asia’s second-biggest gambling market after Macau, the excitement has fizzled out in recent years due to slow policymaking and local opposition, and many operators have pulled out.

Japan set out three casino licenses, but only one has been designated to be built in Osaka with MGM Resorts International and Orix Corp. Local governments have to agree to host a casino resort and accept proposals before any process can go forward.

For its part in contributing to Tokyo’s livability and cultural climate, Mori is already planning its next Hills endeavor — right now known simply as the “Roppongi 5th District Project.” The new development will be nestled in an area between Roppongi Hills and Azabudai Hills, but built on a much larger scale. Completion of the complex, which still needs development approval from Tokyo, will be in less than 10 years, Tsuji said.

“To have four Hills in a small area, each with its own offerings, can create a synergistic effect as people gather,” said Tsuji, adding that Mori is considering a large-scale convention facility for the new Roppongi project.

The recent Azabudai Hills opening, along with the unveiling of another Mori skyscraper called Toranomon Hills Station Tower in October, adds more than 300,000 square meters of new office space to Tokyo’s office market at a time when work habits are changing globally and the city’s vacancy rate is on an upward trajectory.

But Tsuji said Japan’s office market has stronger demand than places such as New York and San Francisco, which have recorded historically high vacancy rates. In Japan, more people prefer to work in offices due to convenient public transportation and smaller homes, he added.

Toranomon Station Tower is on track to reach full occupancy by the end of 2023, while Azabudai Hills’ main Mori JP Tower is pushing to reach 90% by early next year, from 50% currently, Tsuji said.

“Nowadays, the way we make offices is totally different,” Tsuji said. “It’s about how to create a space that people want to gather, not about having a seat you need to be in at a set time.”

During the global financial crisis, Tokyo’s office vacancy rate reached around 10% — right now, it’s about 6%, which Tsuji said is healthy. If the city wants to play host to companies that have ambitions to grow, a very low vacancy rate like around 2% that Tokyo saw before the pandemic could be a limiting factor, he added.

The Mori CEO also expects office rents to trend upward in Japan as the country faces higher wage increases and inflation for the first time in decades, although the country is the only developed economy where interest rates are still at rock bottom. The Bank of Japan’s future decisions won’t weigh much on business, as Mori has always set mid-term plans factoring in higher rates.

“Some might say higher interest rates will make it difficult for developers, but we’d expect rents, prices and rates to all go up,” Tsuji said.

Even with uncertainty over the BOJ’s actions, Tsuji said the company is able to tap financing easily, and there was interest from ESG-focused investors in Azabudai.

Mori has been closely held since its founding, and the executive said he saw few merits in a public listing. Shareholders might not have the patience for the company’s vision on large-scale developments that may not translate to immediate profits, Tsuji added.

“If you tell foreign investors that you need to spend 35 years on a project, they’d go crazy,” Tsuji said.

