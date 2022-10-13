Mormon Church Says It Was Target of Cyberattack

(Bloomberg) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the target of a cyberattack, the church announced Thursday.

The incident, involving basic personal information of “Church members, employees, contractors and friends,” occurred March 23 and was kept confidential at the request of government investigators until Wednesday.

“U.S. federal law enforcement authorities suspect that this intrusion was part of a pattern of state-sponsored cyberattacks aimed at organizations and governments around the world that are not intended to cause harm to individuals,” the Salt Lake City-based church said in a press release.

“The affected data did not include donation history, or any banking information associated with online donations,” the church said, noting “law enforcement authorities believe the risk that the information will be used to harm individuals is low.”

