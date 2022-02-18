(Bloomberg) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is allowing its more than 30,000 local congregations worldwide to decide whether to ease strict Covid-19 rules requiring face masks, officials announced Friday.

At the same time, the Salt Lake City-based leadership -- known as the First Presidency -- said “for the time being, masks will still be required in temples, where so many who attend are part of an elderly, more vulnerable population.” There are more than 200 regional temples operating or under construction around the world.

The church ordered mandatory mask-use last year and called for its more than 16 million members to get vaccinated, citing church history in past pandemics.

