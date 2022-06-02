(Bloomberg) -- Morningstar Inc. has cut its ties to a research product that provides information on issuers involved in regions where human rights violations allegedly occur.

The decision was made because Human Rights Radar, which Morningstar picked up in its acquisition of Sustainalytics, exhibited “bias in its outcomes by overrepresenting firms linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a letter from Executive Chairman Joe Mansueto and Chief Executive Officer Kunal Kapoor.

Chicago-based Morningstar started receiving questions about Human Rights Radar soon after it purchased ESG ratings and research firm Sustainalytics in 2020. The company initiated a review in early 2021 and followed up later in the year by forming a working group led by the law firm White & Case. The inquiry followed pressure from organizations including JLens.

JLens, which represents a network of Jewish investors, put Morningstar on its “do not invest list” due to its alleged support of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) campaign.

White & Case found no evidence that Sustainalytics’ products engaged in “pervasive or systemic bias” against Israel, but did conclude that Human Rights Radar “sometimes used inflammatory language and failed to provide sourcing attribution clearly and consistently,” Mansueto and Kapoor wrote.

Morningstar can’t fulfill its mission when “investors have reason to question whether our research and ratings uphold the principles of independence, transparency and long-term thinking,” they wrote, adding that neither Morningstar nor Sustainalytics supports the anti-Israel BDS campaign.

JLens said in a posting that Morningstar will remain on its “do not invest list” until “we are convinced” the company’s business practices have changed.

