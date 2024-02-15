(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s biggest trade union will push for record wage hikes, piling more pressure on a government already facing hefty earthquake rebuilding costs and crippling labor strikes stemming from a surge in inflation.

Union Marocaine du Travail is seeking a more than 60% rise in the minimum wage and a “general increase” in public-sector pay at least equal to the 29% teachers were granted in December, leader Miloudi Moukharik said in an interview.

“Every public servant is useful — and everyone was affected by the decline in purchasing power,” said Moukharik, whose union — also known as UMT — claims about 350,000 members. Talks with the government, unions and businesses are slated in begin in April.

Such demands will deepen the challenge for the North African kingdom in its goal of trimming spending and regaining an investment-grade credit score from S&P Global Ratings. Harsh local droughts and shock waves from the Russian-Ukraine war saw inflation — which for years rarely topped 2% — edge into double-digits in 2023, spurring protests for wage rises in key sectors.

Meeting all those calls may ratchet up financing needs that also include a $11.7 billion four-year recovery plan for September’s quake — the country’s deadliest temblor in six decades — and preparations to co-host the 2030 soccer World Cup, an event that will likely involve building stadiums and infrastructure.

The government, which returned to the foreign debt markets last year, already faces higher borrowing costs after seeing a two-month rally in its international bonds reverse in 2024.

Moroccan public-sector education has been hobbled since late-2023 after a majority of teachers — an estimated 200,000 — halted classes to push for a 3,000 dirham ($298) monthly increase. The government is pressing them to accept half that over two years, plus additional payments linked to their positions and promotion options.

Other state-paid employees at Morocco’s interior, infrastructure and finance ministries, as well as in the health sector, are also demanding raises, with much of the mobilization taking place on social media.

Moukharik said the government’s labor department recently invited trade unions for preliminary talks to set the agenda for a new round of industrial discussions in April. The department didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The UMT wants the minimum wage to be raised from about 3,140 dirhams to 5,000 dirhams, along with an increase in pensions, he said.

It also wants the government to start cutting income tax, currently levied at an average 38%, down to about 30%, according to Moukharik. The government promised unions it would take the step in the 2024 budget, but asked for a deferral after the earthquake, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.