1h ago
Morocco Central Bank Holds Benchmark Interest Rate
Bloomberg News,
Morocco left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% as it monitors the possible inflationary impact of a global spike in food prices.
The decision, announced Tuesday in a statement, was expected and the central bank’s fourth consecutive hold after it undertook an easing cycle between March and June 2020.
