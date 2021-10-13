1h ago
Morocco Central Bank Holds Benchmark Interest Rate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% amid concern over a surge in inflation in its key European trading partners.
The decision, announced Wednesday in a statement, was expected and the central bank’s fifth consecutive hold after it undertook an easing cycle between March and June 2020.
