11m ago
Morocco Central Bank to Buy Back Surplus FX From Local Lenders
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s central bank said it would begin buying back extra foreign currency held by local banks starting Monday, in a move aimed at absorbing what it described as the “current surplus.”
The purchases would be through auctions to be held as often as needed, Bank al-Maghrib said in a statement.
Local banks’ holdings of foreign currency have stood at more than 10 billion dirhams for several weeks -- their highest level this year -- as a surge in worker remittances and relaxed summer travel restrictions outweighed local demand.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:14
Across Canada, vaccine passports are a patchwork. Here's what that looks like
-
6:50
World’s wealthiest families gained US$312B over past year
-
7:43
Americans see worst buying conditions in decades on high prices
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030