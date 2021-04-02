(Bloomberg) -- S&P cut Morocco’s long-term foreign and local currency ratings by one level to BB+ from BBB-, citing the country’s economic contraction and growing budget deficit.

The new rating has a stable outlook. S&P previously had a negative outlook on Morocco’s rating.

“Budgetary consolidation over 2021-2024 is likely to be slow,” S&P said in a statement. It also expressed concern over an increase in state guarantees, which “could further exacerbate budgetary pressure.”

The downgrade brings S&P in line with Moody’s and Fitch, which also give Morocco their highest non-investment grade rating.

