(Bloomberg) -- Morocco said it’s delaying an annual summit of regional foreign ministers to protest against Israeli plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The so-called Negev Summit was first held last year and brought together top diplomats of Israel, the US, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The plan was to repeat the event yearly, with Morocco as the next host.

But the meeting was delayed in March when concerns arose over potential conflicts in Jerusalem as Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlapped, as well as over policies put forward by the new right-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Efforts to find a later date were focused on July, an Israeli official said, before the decision to postpone was made.

The official, who asked not to be named, said no date had been selected but the Moroccan message made clear that the talks are now on hold. Israeli plans to authorize another 4,500 settlement homes and to place the construction under the control of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, himself a settler and advocate of West Bank annexation, took the issue off the table, the official added.

A US representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the delay and the motive. A Moroccan foreign-ministry spokesman declined to comment on the purported delay or discuss whether Morocco would host such a meeting in the future. The ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for a comment on our report.

Israeli Settlers

The West Bank is where the Palestinian Authority hopes to base a future state, yet some 600,000 Israeli settlers live there, protected by Israeli military.

Israel blames Palestinian violence — such as the shooting of four Israelis in the West Bank on Tuesday — for making peace unattainable.

Moroccan Communication Minister Mehdi Bensaid said this week that the Palestinian cause was front and center in the North African nation’s foreign policy.

“The Kingdom of Morocco, in light of the successive developments taking place in the Palestinian territories, confirms the centrality of the just Palestinian cause, and its unwavering and firm position on it,” he said, without acknowledging a delay of the Negev Summit.

The meeting aims to charge diplomats with finding areas in which the four Arab states and Israel can cooperate, such as on climate change and desertification.

Israel and the US had hoped that other Middle Eastern states will join but growing disillusionment with the Netanyahu government in the region has dimmed that prospect for now.

--With assistance from Souhail Karam.

