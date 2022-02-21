(Bloomberg) -- Moroccan authorities ordered all the kingdom’s provinces to ration water supply, a local newspaper said, as the driest winter in decades hits the agriculture and tourism-reliant economy.

The Interior Ministry instructed cities to enforce measures to address the “critical” water situation, Le Matin newspaper reported Monday. These include limiting water supplies, closing unauthorized wells and sending water trucks to rural areas, according to the outlet that typically reflects official thinking.

Ministry officials weren’t able to immediately comment on Le Matin’s report.

Morocco is bearing the brunt of the worst drought to impact North Africa’s grains belt in 30 years. King Mohammed VI last week ordered a $1.1-billion rescue package to mitigate its effects on agriculture, which employs one in three Moroccans.

Authorities had initially limited water rationing to Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination, and the northeastern city of Oujda.

