(Bloomberg) -- Morocco looks set to increase interest rates for a fourth straight quarter, aiming to curb inflation that remains above the central bank’s target range.

About two thirds of major investors surveyed by Morocco’s biggest lender, Attijariwafa Bank, expect Bank Al Maghrib to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% on Tuesday. Analysts at Bank of Africa’s BKGR predict a hike of the same size.

That would extend Morocco’s monetary-tightening cycle to a full year, a record since the central bank gained independence over monetary policy in 2006. Still, the move would be smaller than the 50-basis-point increases in each of the last three meetings.

“Bank al-Maghrib should maintain its restrictive monetary policy in order to meet its inflation target” of 5.5% in 2023, BKGR analysts said. Inflation eased to a little under 8% in April from more than 10% a month earlier, when rates were last increased.

The kingdom has suffered from surging food prices as its agriculture-reliant economy experiences more frequent droughts. The war in Ukraine, meanwhile, has led to higher energy costs. While talks over wage increases stall, authorities have toughened their stance on protests, banning a major trade union from taking to the streets earlier this month.

The president of the country’s biggest business-lobbying group, CGEM, called for a halt to the rate increases after the last on in March.

Unprecedented Cycle

“Until June 2022, we never really saw monetary tightening in Morocco — accommodative monetary policy had been the norm,” Abdelaaziz Ait Ali, chief economist for the Rabat-based Policy Center for the New South, said in an interview. Global uncertainties and the effects of drought mean that “one should not dismiss” that Morocco’s tightening cycle could last longer, he added.

The tightening is taking a toll on the economy, especially homebuilding. Both loans and new property launches decline by half compared with last year, Anis Benjelloun, a member of the property-developers lobby group FNPI, told a conference last month.

“Buying a home is no longer an absolute priority” for the typical Moroccan due to higher costs, he said.

