(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s army said Friday it’s breaking up a trade blockade at a south-western land border of the disputed Western Sahara, prompting the Algiers-based Polisario Front, seeking independence in the territory, to decry a violation of a three-decade-long ceasefire.

The operation at El Guerguerat is “non-offensive” and respects “clear rules of engagement,” avoiding any contact with civilians and restricting use of firearms to only self-defense, Morocco’s armed forces said, according to a statement carried by online news portal le360.ma.

Read: A Stalled Conflict in Sahara Risks Reigniting as Trade Blocked

The Polisario Front said Morocco moved to “open three new breaches” in a sand berm that separates territory it controls from Moroccan-controlled parts of the Western Sahara. “In response to this blatant attack, the People’s Liberation Army forces responded appropriately,” Sahara Press Service, the armed independence movement’s news agency, said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or fatalities.

