(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s national ports agency is ramping up plans to overhaul the state-owned firm that controls almost all of the kingdom’s ports, marking the first step in a broader program to revamp major state-controlled firms.

Casablanca-based ANP, or Agence Nationale des Ports, has invited bids for advisers to conduct what it called an “institutional transformation study” that includes reviewing the firm’s assets and units as part of its future development, according to the tender documents.

The move is part of government plans to slim down and boost profitability of state-owned behemoths, many of which are monopolies.

Note: Morocco Names Growth Czar, Plans Shakeup of State Behemoths (1)

The bids for the 8.5 million consultation ($871,000) project will be opened Sept. 7 and the winner will be given eight months to complete the consultation. The evaluation will cover changing ANP’s legal status from a public institution to a corporation. ANP operates 37 ports across Morocco.

