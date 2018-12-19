(Bloomberg) -- Morocco arrested a suspect belonging to an extremist group over the killing of two Scandinavian backpackers in the outskirts of the country’s main tourist attraction, days before the busy Christmas holiday season.

The country’s prosecutor general said in a statement that security services were seeking to arrest an unspecified number of people also identified as suspects in the slaying of a Dane and a Norwegian earlier this week near Marrakesh.

The bodies of the two women were found near their camp Monday in Imlil, a village tucked in the Atlas mountains, a popular attraction for trekkers and mountain-climbers. State news agency MAP said the two died from wounds inflicted to the neck with a blade-like weapon.

Investigators are also probing the authenticity of a video circulating on social media which appears to document the killing of the two tourists, the prosecutor general added.

Morocco, a relative haven of stability in the region, relies heavily on tourism for jobs and foreign currency. The last terror attack was in 2011 when 17 predominantly French tourists died after a radical militant detonated a homemade bomb in a busy cafe in the heart of Marrakesh. Security services have arrested dozens of purported militants since then for allegedly plotting attacks in the country.

