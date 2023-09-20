(Bloomberg) -- Morocco is seeking partners to develop its gas network to feed the country’s industrial hubs and to one day potentially carry green hydrogen both home and abroad.

The state will soon tender to select at least one private partner to help develop and manage the infrastructure, which could include terminals and pipelines, according to Energy Transition Minister Leila Benali. The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation is helping with the process, she said.

Both gas and green hydrogen have become a focus of Morocco’s energy plans. It’s one of Africa’s top fossil fuel importers, but onshore and offshore gas finds could help cut coal needs. There’s also growing interest to build a clean hydrogen sector, especially given Morocco’s geographical proximity to the European Union, and its free trade agreement with the bloc and US.

“We have many players asking us about that infrastructure,” Benali said on the sidelines of a conference in Marrakech on Tuesday, referring to gas. “Our gas development plans seek to bring flexibility to the country’s energy system.”

That infrastructure will be connected to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline through which Morocco imports gas from Europe. It could be injected with green hydrogen at later stage, she said, without giving details.

The kingdom is also pushing for the development of an Atlantic gas pipeline that would connect Nigerian fields to Europe while supplying West African nations on the way. Plus, Morocco’s electricity output was hit in 2021 after Algeria cut off gas supplies that fed power plants amid tensions between the two.

Morocco wants to harness its solar and wind-power potential to develop competitive production capacities of green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, particularly in places where it’s building large ports, Benali said.

Investment in green hydrogen output could reach 35 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) by 2030, according to Morocco’s Cluster Green H2, a group piloting the foray into the fuel. It estimates the nation’s capacity will total 3 to 5 gigawatts in 2030, before reaching between 31 and 53 gigawatts in 2050.

Still, many investors are skeptical on green hydrogen because of the costs involved. Benali also cautioned that production ambitions will depend on inflationary costs and supply bottlenecks, and that the crucial thing will be reaching a competitive scale.

“Once we have demonstrated the scalability of the sector,” then Cluster Green H2’s forecasts may be “conservative,” she said.

