(Bloomberg) -- Morocco is considering issuing an international bond in 2024 for the first time in more than a year, as the sovereign that’s seeking to recover its investment grade makes headway in reducing the budget deficit.

Improving public finances are insulating the kingdom, but that “does not mean we don’t want to return to international financial markets,” Finance and Economy Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said in an interview Wednesday on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab finance officials in Egypt’s new administrative capital.

“We are constantly monitoring international markets,” she said, declining to discuss the size of any planned offering. “We don’t feel any pressure, but we are watching for the best timing for the issue.”

Morocco last borrowed abroad in March 2023, when it issued a total of $2.5 billion by selling five-year and 10.5-year securities.

Morocco is the highest-rated country in Africa with eurobonds outstanding. Its credit quality has been on the mend, with the spread on the government’s dollar debt more than halving since it reached an almost 20-year high in July 2022.

The North African nation, where subsidy spending surged due to the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is working to redirect much of its support to the most vulnerable households in line with International Monetary Fund advice to boost its resilience to external shocks.

A leap in receipts this year, including from taxes, helped slash the budget deficit by almost 90% on an annual basis.

The minister also said annual inflation for 2024 is still projected to reach 2.2%, even after Morocco took the long-awaited step this month of trimming subsidies for cooking gas, the costliest state-supported commodity. The move increases the price of the most common canisters — used by households, farmers and small workshops — by 25%.

Morocco enacted a “complete” set of measures to keep inflation in check before the move, Alaoui said. Those include a direct-aid program for vulnerable households worth some $2.5 billion, broad health insurance coverage and a wage-hike agreement with trade unions.

