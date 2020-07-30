(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian leader Daniel Andrews held emergency talks last night to discuss further measures to stem the state’s spiraling Coronavirus crisis, the Age newspaper reported.

The two spoke by phone to discuss possible further restrictions on movement within the state capital, Melbourne, and potentially shutting all non-essential industries, leaving only supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies and medical providers open, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. Australia suffered its worst day of infections Thursday with Victoria recording 723 new cases

The report said today’s numbers would be critical to any decisions, which could include Melbourne adopting a New Zealand-style strict lockdown for a number of weeks.

