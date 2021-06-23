(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Scott Morrison is backing health authorities in Sydney to control an outbreak of the delta strain of the coronavirus without going into a full lockdown, even as some say stronger measures are needed as the cluster spreads.

The outbreak almost doubled on Wednesday from the day before to 31 cases. While New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has barred about 1 million of Sydney’s population of 6 million from leaving, there’s concern the virus is quickly spreading in the local community and may get out of control.

”I commend Premier Berejiklian for resisting going into a full lockdown,” Morrison said in a TV interview Thursday.

Still, he said calls from some sections of the business community to abandon Australia’s so-called “Covid zero” strategy, which frequently triggers localized lockdowns, would mean that “we would have to be comfortable with 5,000 cases a day. Now, I don’t think Australians would be happy with that.”

On Thursday, New South Wales Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive for Covid, saying he believed he contracted it from a pizza cafe on Monday. Several state lawmakers have been forced into isolation. Berejiklian is due to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Sydney time.

The nation’s “Covid zero” strategy, designed to eliminate the virus from the community, is under increasing pressure as the infectious delta variant creates more leaks from hotels used to quarantine Australians returning from overseas. Those outbreaks have triggered localized lockdowns that are hampering the economic recovery.

Australia and New Zealand are among the handful of Asia-Pacific places where strict containment is a growing economic disadvantage as highly-vaccinated countries like the U.S., U.K. and parts of Europe begin to open up. Other “Covid zero” places, which include Singapore, Hong Kong and China, are facing a growing backlash as the measures that kept fatalities low are now leaving their populations isolated.

Travel Bubble

In response to the Sydney cluster, New Zealand has halted its travel bubble with New South Wales. After it was discovered that an infectious Australian tourist visited the capital city Wellington over the weekend, authorities there limited the size of gatherings and imposed new social distancing restrictions.

Both Australia and New Zealand have struggled with securing and rolling out vaccines. The lack of infections has made Australians hesitant around receiving jabs, particularly given concern about blood clots from the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine that’s being given to people over 60.

Morrison is under pressure to ramp up the nation’s tardy vaccine rollout. While the federal government has abandoned its original October target to inoculate the population, it’s also said it won’t reopen borders until its safe to do so, meaning Australia is likely to be isolated from most of the world into next year.

Since an initial nationwide lockdown imposed when the pandemic began in March 2020, Berejiklian hasn’t enforced a strict city-wide lockdown for Sydney, even as the neighboring state of Victoria has endured more than 120 days of tough restrictions. On Wednesday, she didn’t rule out taking further measures later this week if required.

In the eastern and inner west areas of Sydney so far affected by the outbreak, households are limited to hosting five guests, while masks are now mandatory in indoor venues including workplaces and shops.

According to the Australian newspaper on Thursday, epidemiologist Tony Blakely said a lockdown in Sydney would be “longer and harder” if the Berejiklian government delayed the decision, with the current settings leaving it open to further chains of community transmission.

