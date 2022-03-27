(Bloomberg) -- Australia will cut fuel excise, extend support to first-home buyers and boost road and railway funding in a budget Prime Minister Scott Morrison aims to use as a springboard to a come-from-behind election win.

The government, which hands down its budget at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, will expand a program that allows first-home buyers to enter the market with only a 5% deposit and without having to pay mortgage insurance, according to a statement Monday. The program will be boosted to cover 50,000 buyers a year.

Morrison also announced A$17.9 billion ($13.4 billion) for new and existing infrastructure, taking the rolling 10-year investment pipeline to A$120 billion. Meantime, the Australian newspaper reported the government intends to cut fuel excise by between 10 and 20 Australian cents for six months.

The announcements highlight the Morrison government’s priorities as it tries to reverse a slide in opinion polls ahead of an election due by May 21. It faces the tough task of providing both relief to voters from soaring prices while beginning to repair the nation’s pandemic-battered finances amid an improving economic outlook.

Australia’s A$2.2 trillion economy is powering ahead, with unemployment falling to 4% and core inflation back inside the central bank’s 2-3% target. Yet, tepid wage growth at a time of faster headline inflation, exacerbated by the spike in gasoline prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is squeezing household budgets.

“With the unemployment rate already at an equal 48-year low, the measures in this budget will create an additional 40,000 jobs across Australia, building on our world leading economic recovery,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement Monday.

