(Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets has taken over struggling U.K. convenience store-chain McColl’s Retail Group Plc in a move that saves 16,000 jobs.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket was named the buyer of McColl’s after the chain entered a prepackaged administration on Monday, a type of U.K. insolvency proceeding that allows a distressed company to be immediately sold to a third party. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was named administrator.

The outcome follows protracted negotiations between McColl’s, its lenders and Morrison, the main wholesale supplier whose financial support has helped keep the convenience store chain afloat in the past few months. Morrison’s proposal ultimately beat a rival bid from the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital, behind the gas-station and convenience empire EG Group.

Morrison will acquire all of McColl’s 1,160 stores, which will continue to trade as normal, protecting thousands of jobs. the supermarket will also take on McColl’s two pension plans with about 2,000 members.

Under the plan, secured lenders and preferential creditors will be repaid in full while unsecured creditors may potentially only receive some partial repayment of debts.

