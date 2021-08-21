(Bloomberg) --

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the focus needs to move from Covid-19 case numbers to hospitalization rates.

“Rising cases need not impact our plan to reopen, and reopen as soon we can,” Morrison wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. “I know it seems pretty dark now, but it’s always darkest before the dawn, and dawn’s coming. So please hang in there.”

Australia’s hospitals and public health systems were well prepared and had held up to the challenge, he said.

“So while right now our national strategy is necessarily about suppressing the virus and vaccinating as many people as possible, a one-eyed focus on just case numbers overlooks the fact that less people are getting seriously ill, let alone dying,” Morrison said.

Australia’s Saturday reported 894 new cases, its highest daily number.

Morrison reiterated that when vaccination rates reach the targets of 70% to 80% of the eligible population, curbs will begin to be lifted. He also said a key next step would be getting children aged over 12 vaccinated.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.