(Bloomberg) -- Fortress Investment Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are set to face off in an auction for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc that will likely determine who wins the battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.

Morrison said Wednesday that because neither bidder has declared their bid final, it’s in talks to arrange an auction ahead of meetings with shareholders around mid-October. Fortress said it’s still considering its options.

News of the auction is the latest twist in the heated battle for Morrison, which is attracting buyout interest because of the large amounts of cash it generates, as well as its real estate portfolio.

The fight to control Morrison has been under way since June, when news emerged that U.S. private equity group CD&R had made an initial unsuccessful approach. Since then, the board first recommended a 6.7 billion-pound offer from rival private equity group Fortress, before switching to back a 7 billion-pound proposal from CD&R.

Although CD&R’s offer is the highest currently on the table, Fortress has not walked away from the process, meaning it can still come back with a better offer. An accelerated auction process will help determine the highest final price each party is prepared to offer.

Shareholders will have the final vote to decide what will be Britain’s biggest take-private deal in at least a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fortress is leading a consortium that also includes America’s billionaire Koch family, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

