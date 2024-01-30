(Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. is taking a minority stake in Motor Fuel Group and selling it hundreds of gas stations and electric-vehicle charging sites in a £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) transaction.

The British grocer said the strategic partnership between the two companies, both owned by US private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice, would create the largest independent petrol forecourt operator in the UK. The deal will also help Morrisons reduce its substantial debt pile following CD&R’s leveraged take-private deal for the supermarket.

“What’s driving this deal is industrial logic,” said Terry Leahy, chairman of Morrisons and a former chief executive officer of Tesco Plc. “I have long been associated with supermarkets and I know why they invested in fuel retailing, but the world has moved on since. To handle the transition to electric vehicle charging it’s best left in the hands of a specialist.”

Leahy said the deal leaves Morrisons free to concentrate on what it does best too — food retailing.

Gas station operators are preparing for a massive shift in demand as consumers switch to electric vehicles. The UK plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and petrol cars in 2035. Convenience retail is also fast-growing in the UK, with all major supermarkets seeking to increase their exposure to the higher-margin sales, particularly at gas stations and highway service areas.

Motor Fuel Group will buy 337 petrol forecourts and more than 400 associated sites for ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging from Morrisons, while the grocer will take a stake of about 20% in MFG, the companies said Tuesday. The two companies will form supply agreements as part of a long-term partnership.

Leahy would not be drawn on how much cash from the deal would be used to pay down Morrisons debt, saying it was only important to note that “investment would be going into the business, not coming out of it.”

Take-Private Deal

CD&R agreed to take Morrisons private in 2021, accumulating £6.6 billion of debt, just as the UK entered a period of historic inflation that has made for volatile trading conditions for retailers. The financing initially remained stuck on banks’ balance sheets, as public debt markets were shook by rapidly rising interest rates and the breakout of the war in Ukraine, but over time lenders managed to syndicate a part of the debt.

Morrisons, which still makes about half of the fresh food it sells and has its own slaughterhouses, has been one of the supermarkets hardest hit by soaring costs and has struggled to keep prices as low as some competitors. As earnings and cash generation lagged, Morrisons’ leverage levels have risen higher than expected, with Fitch Ratings analysts downgrading Morrisons by one notch to B last November.

Joining forces with MFG will give Morrisons greater buying scale on fuel and greater investment in the convenience sector, where it has been traditionally less represented compared with rivals. Rami Baitieh, a former CEO of Carrefour France, who took over running Morrisons last year said its shoppers will benefit from expanded access to EV charging and a greater focus on its core food business.

The deal is similar to one struck last year when Asda, which is controlled by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, agreed to buy the UK and Ireland gas station arm of EG Group, another business they control, for an enterprise value of about £2.27 billion.

