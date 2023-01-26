(Bloomberg) -- Morrisons profit fell as consumers battling higher living costs curbed their spending at the UK supermarket chain in favor of discount grocers.

Adjusted earnings dropped 15% in the year to Oct. 30, the grocer said Thursday. Morrisons noted that high food-price inflation, rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis are all creating a “sense of uncertainty and pessimism” in consumers.

The grocer said that earnings will rise this financial year as cost-saving programs and better sales outweigh the challenge of inflation. Morrisons is targeting an improvement in working capital of at least £500 million ($620 million) in the medium term.

“We’ve kicked off a program of work which is broad-based and has a strong focus on two outcomes – sharper retail prices for consumers and higher levels of productivity for the business,” Chief Executive Officer David Potts said on a call with reporters.

Morrisons has been one of the supermarkets hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis, losing its spot as the UK’s fourth-biggest grocer to discount rival Aldi last year. The grocer, which was bought in a highly-leveraged deal by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021, has struggled to keep prices as low as some competitors.

Eggs, Butter

The supermarket chain, founded by William Morrison in 1899 as an egg-and-butter stall in Bradford, England, still makes about half of the fresh food it sells and has its own slaughterhouses and meat-processing operations. That means Morrisons is more exposed to higher food costs than rivals. This month the grocer said it had cut the price of more than 1,000 products for at least eight weeks to help shoppers through the inflation crisis.

Some of the cost savings Morrisons has deployed include increasing the use of self-scanners in stores and giving store workers headsets and wearable scanners for packing online orders. It’s also using more double-decker trailers for deliveries.

Morrisons has a large debt load stemming from the deal to take it private. Credit rating company Fitch Ratings cut its score on Morrisons in December saying the supermarket chain had lost market share due to larger price increases than its peers.

Morrisons expects net debt to decline this year partly driven by a rise in earnings as well as some improvements in working capital, Chief Financial Officer Joanna Goff said on the call. About 75% of Morrisons debt is now at fixed interest rates or hedged, up from 50% previously, and the company will keep looking at opportunities to hedge further.

Since coming under private ownership, Morrisons has sold some property. The retailer said in December that it agreed to a sale and lease-back of seven logistics properties around the UK for £220 million. It still plans to have a substantially freehold estate, said Goff.

