(Bloomberg) -- Takeover target Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc warned that the U.K. food industry is facing sustained inflation that threatens to continue the rest of this year.

Higher raw material prices and freight charges have led to “slight inflation” in the retailer’s first half, and the company is enacting cost-cutting measures because it’s set to continue in the second half, Morrison said Thursday.

The grocer also reported a drop in sales as people ate fewer meals in the home following the end of lockdown restrictions. Revenue fell 3.7% on a like-for-like basis excluding fuel and value-added tax, Britain’s fourth-largest grocer said Thursday, missing analysts’ expectations. The grocer is also up against tough comparisons last year when sales surged as a result of stockpiling and greater demand for food in the home.

Although sales in Morrison’s online and wholesale operations continue to grow, profit was dented by higher costs for running stores with pandemic restrictions.

The results come as Morrison remains at the center of a takeover battle between a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group LLC and U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC.

CD&R is currently leading the battle with a 7 billion-pound ($9.6 billion) proposal for the Bradford-based grocer which has been recommended by the board of Morrison. Fortress, whose last offer was about 6.7 billion pounds, has yet to respond with a higher proposal.

On Wednesday, Morrison called for an auction process to determine the highest price each party would pay to finally settle the outcome of what will be Britain’s biggest take-private in a decade. The auction will likely take place at some stage ahead of a shareholder vote around mid-October.

The fight for Morrison, which recently reentered the FTSE 100 following the uplift in its share price, reflects the continued buyout interest in a grocer that has low debt, a pension surplus and owns most of its 500 stores and 14 factories.

Britain’s grocers were among the lockdown winners as pandemic restrictions drove overall food sales and accelerated the shift to online shopping, even though they had to absorb large costs to run stores safely.

While the reopening of the U.K. economy has meant people are returning to offices and restaurants and pubs and eating less in the home, some of the consumer shopping changes that took place in the pandemic are sticking which is helping improve the growth and profit profile of the large supermarkets. In July, J Sainsbury Plc, Britain’s second-largest grocer, raised its profit forecast after better than expected sales of food, clothing and general merchandise.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.