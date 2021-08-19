Mortgage debt is rising at its fastest pace in Canada since 2007
Canadians are piling into mortgages at more than double the historical pace as the housing market appears to moderate after a pandemic boom.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Canadians are piling into mortgages at more than double the historical pace as the housing market appears to moderate after a pandemic boom.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in advanced talks to form a joint venture with Scion Group LLC to acquire at least $1 billion in student-housing properties, marking the alternative-asset manager’s first U.S. bet on the sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
B. Wayne Hughes, who made his fortune founding pioneering companies in two separate corners of the real estate world, died at home on Wednesday at his horse farm in Kentucky, according to a statement.
Private equity firm Greystar Real Estate Partners is set to buy London rental housing business Fizzy Living, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Financial regulators in Beijing told China Evergrande Group to resolve its debt problems and refrain from spreading “untrue” information, issuing a rare public rebuke of the developer as it struggles to stave off a liquidity crisis.
57m ago
Bloomberg News,
Canadians are piling into mortgages at more than double the historical pace as the housing market appears to moderate after a pandemic boom.
The total value of residential mortgages rose by 1.2 per cent to $1.73 trillion (US$1.4 trillion) in June, according to data released Thursday by Statistics Canada. That’s the fastest monthly increase in loans borrowed for real-estate purchases since 2007.
The spike in mortgages is evidence of Canadians’ demand for more living space during the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent sales and prices to record highs. Driven by lower interest rates, the total amount of real estate-related debt outstanding in the country has risen 9.2 per cent in the past year, the largest increase since 2008.
Still, the heightened level of borrowing activity is likely to slow alongside Canada’s cooling housing market, where sales volumes have fallen for the past four months. “There is normally a time lag between the sale of a home and the actual receipt of mortgage funds,” the statistics agency said in the release.