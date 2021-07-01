Cash Offers Rule Long Island as Buyers Race for Suburban Homes
Heavy demand for larger living spaces and a paucity of homes to buy has made cash king in Long Island, where the inventory crunch is pushing buyers to pull out all the stops.
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell, slipping back below 3%.
The average for a 30-year loan was 2.98%, down from 3.02% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Borrowing costs, which hit a record low of 2.65% in January, have seesawed within a few basis points of 3% since mid-April. Investors are anticipating Friday’s release of the June jobs report, while monitoring the pace of inflation and keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to taper its bond purchases in the coming months.
Cheaper mortgages have powered the past year’s housing rally, giving Americans more purchasing power. But the surge in demand for a scarcity of listings has pushed prices out of reach of many would-be buyers.
