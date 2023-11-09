Mortgage Rates in the US Fall for Second Week, Dropping to 7.5%

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US fell for a second week, hitting the lowest level since mid-October.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.5%, down from 7.76% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was the biggest one-week drop since last November, according to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

While the decline gives homebuyers a bit of a break, it follows a streak of increases since September that sent borrowing costs to a two-decade high. Some house hunters have acclimated to mortgage rates above 7%, but far more have been pushed to the sidelines. Sellers, too, are holding off, hanging onto loans obtained a couple years ago when rates were at historic lows. That means listings are in short supply, driving up prices for what’s on the market.

In the third quarter, the median price of a previously owned, single-family home in the US climbed 2.2% from a year earlier to $406,900, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday. That’s a turnaround from the previous quarter, when prices fell 2.4% year-over-year.

The monthly mortgage bill on a typical house jumped 19% from last year’s third quarter to $2,192, according to data from the Realtors group that assumes a 20% down payment.

“Household debt continues to rise, primarily due to mortgage, credit card and student-loan balances,” Khater said in the statement. “Many consumers are feeling strained by the high cost of living, so unless mortgage rates decrease significantly, the housing market will remain stagnant.”

The Treasury yields that tend to guide mortgage rates have tumbled in recent weeks from a 16-year high as traders bet the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates for now. Yet at their most recent meeting, policymakers left the door open to another potential increase.

October’s jobs report suggested a cooling in the labor market, but more economic data is needed to determine if the Fed has done enough to bring inflation back to the 2% target, said Jiayi Xu, an economist at Realtor.com.

“As the possibility of a rate hike remains on the table,” she said, “investors are likely to exercise caution in their positioning, and the expectations for rates to stay steady to slightly higher remains.”

