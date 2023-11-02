Mortgage Rates in the US Fall for the First Time in Two Months

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US fell for the first time in eight weeks, while sticking close to a two-decade high.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.76%, down from 7.79% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Even with the slight break, borrowing costs are up steeply since early September, driven partly by investors speculating on when the Federal Reserve might be able to halt its monetary-tightening campaign. On Wednesday, Fed policymakers held the benchmark rate steady while leaving the door open to a possible hike next month.

“Coupled with geopolitical uncertainty, this ambiguity around monetary policy will likely have an impact on the overall economic landscape and may continue to stall improvements in the housing market,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement.

Higher mortgage rates are sidelining buyers and deterring homeowners with cheaper loans from selling. That’s keeping the supply of listings tight and pushing up costs for what is on the market. Across the US, home prices reached a peak in August after seven straight months of gains, data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed this week.

Read more: US Housing Market Becomes Impossible Mess With No End in Sight

A borrower with a $600,000 mortgage would pay about $4,303 a month at the current 30-year average rate. That’s $331 more than a year ago and $1,702 more than at the beginning of 2022.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.