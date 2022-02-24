Mortgage Rates in U.S. Slip for First Time in Four Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. dropped for the first time this month.

The average for a 30-year loan was 3.89%, down from 3.92% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

The decline follows two weeks of dramatic jumps. While still historically low, rates are up more than a full percentage point over the past five months. That has increased burdens for many Americans struggling to find homes they can afford as buyers battle over a critically tight supply of listings.

Over the longer term, more increases are expected as the Federal Reserve weighs hiking its benchmark lending rate in an effort to tame inflation.

