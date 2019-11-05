(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

U.S. financial regulators led by the Treasury’s Steven Mnuchin and the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell have been put on notice about the risk of an economically damaging cash crunch in the $11 trillion home mortgage market

President Xi Jinping stressed China’s commitment to the global trading order as his trade negotiators wrangle with the U.S. over rolling back punitive tariffs ahead of a phase one deal

Sharp divisions between the rich and poor are fueling a global wave of unrest -- but that’s just one of the grievances driving people onto the streets, according to a leading scholar of economic inequality

When Christine Lagarde calls on governments to aid the euro-zone economy by spending more, the new European Central Bank president has an added incentive

Bloomberg Economics has built an index of uncertainty, and the main takeaway for Europe is -- the rise in uncertainty has been a key factor in pushing growth below potential and forcing the ECB into a fresh round of easing

The U.K.’s dominant services sector flatlined in October, the only part of the economy not to contract amid continued Brexit uncertainty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a lot to show for installing a new central bank governor after firing his predecessor for not lowering interest rates

Finally, here why’s Brazil’s massive tax code may face a moment of reckoning

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.